Attorneys from Koenig Oelsner Taylor Schoenfeld & Gaddis represented Company Six, a Boulder-based robotics and cloud technology firm, in a multi-million-dollar combo deal in Q2.

The transaction, which closed in May, combined a new company spinout, licensing negotiations and an equity financing round that raised more than $3 million. Company Six is a spinoff of another Boulder company, Sphero, whose focus is on educational robots and technology. Company Six plans to apply some of the same technology and expertise to build intelligent robots and AI-based software for first responders, government, defense and “those who work in dangerous situations,” according to a press release from the two companies.

“It was a spinout designed to take a lot of the core technology that Sphero has developed in the education market and apply it to a different vertical,” said KO attorney Ian Kuliasha, adding that the three transactions — the spinout, licensing and financing — all took place within a couple months.

The $3 million seed investment round was led by San Francisco-based Spider Capital and joined by existing Sphero investors Foundry Group and Techstars, both headquartered in Boulder, and new investor GAN Ventures of Denver.

According to KO partner Jon Taylor, the firm had a longstanding relationship with Sphero and had worked with the company on unrelated licensing and commercial matters and on its 2019 acquisition of littleBits, a producer of science and tech-themed learning kits for kids. It was Kuliasha’s personal connections to Company Six CEO Jim Booth and Chairman Paul Berberian — Kuliasha’s wife had worked with them — that brought KO and the new company together for the trio of deals.

“Despite the fact that this was a friendly transaction, with Sphero spinning out some existing technology into a new company and some overlapping investors,” Taylor said, “one of our roles was to make sure that it was an arm’s-length transaction and heavily negotiated on all three sides.”

The complete version of this article appears in the Aug. 17 issue of Law Week Colorado. To read the rest of this, and other articles, from that issue, order a copy online. Subscribers can request a digital PDF of the issue.