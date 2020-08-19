Global employment and labor law firm Littler Mendelson announced Tuesday that shareholder Erin Webber will become president and managing director of the firm, effective January 2021, for an eight-year term. Webber succeeds Tom Bender and Jeremy Roth, who served as co-presidents and co-managing directors since 2013.

“It’s been our honor to lead the firm these past eight years — and we’re confident that Erin will continue to advance Littler’s strategic plan and further position the firm as the dominant labor and employment powerhouse globally,” said Bender and Roth in a joint statement. “We are excited for her vision and to further build upon the firm’s commitment to key areas, such as inclusion and diversity, global expansion, innovation, recruitment and talent development, and client service. Erin has held a number of important leadership roles and her intimate knowledge of the firm will be an incredible asset for Littler’s future.”

Webber previously served as office managing shareholder for Littler in Denver and Kansas City. She has also been a 10-year member of the firm’s board of directors and its associates committee and has chaired the firm’s shareholder candidate committee since 2013. Between now and January, she will work closely with Bender, Roth and Littler’s management team to ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities and operations.

“I look forward to taking the reins in 2021 and continuing to grow Littler’s prominence worldwide,” Webber said. “While 2021 will pose unique challenges for our clients and our firm, I am committed to working diligently with our leadership teams to navigate the issues ahead while further pushing the boundaries of innovation, inclusion and how we deliver world class legal services to our clients around the globe.”

Among Bender and Roth’s top accomplishments are expanding the firm’s inclusion and diversity efforts. The firm has also grown its products and service solutions, including the launch of Littler onDemand, ComplianceHR, the Pay Equity Assessment Tool, the Restructuring Assessment Solution and the Robotics, AI and Automation practice, and the expansion of the Littler CaseSmart platform and the firm’s broader data ecosystem.

Webber counsels and represents management on discrimination, harassment, retaliation and leaves of absence and disability accommodation matters. She defends employers before federal and state courts, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the Missouri Human Rights Commission, the Kansas Human Rights Commission and the Colorado Civil Rights Division. Webber also helps clients train employees and managers.

She received a law degree and an undergraduate degree from the University of Missouri.