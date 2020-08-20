Legal Lasso: Colorado Supreme Court Announces New Chief Justice Succession Plan

We’re keeping an up-to-date list with the most current status for court closings and event relocations during the coronavirus pandemic.

LOCAL NEWS

Boatright Announced as Colorado’s Next Chief Justice

Chief Justice Nathan Coats will retire next January when he reaches 72. The Colorado Supreme Court announced a new rotational system for chief justice terms, and has chosen Justice Brian Boatright as Coats’ successor.

Number of Unrepresented Immigration Cases Could Rise

The Denver Immigrant Legal Services Fund is facing a shortfall, and without bridging the 2020 funding gap, more people could go without legal representation in their immigration cases.

Hundreds of Police Officers Have Resigned or Retired in Recent Weeks

A new investigation has found more than 200 Colorado police officers have quit or retired since the state’s landmark police reform bill was signed this summer. The data is from the Peace Officer Standards and Training Board, but it’s unclear how many of the resignations and retirements are related to the new legislation.

Legal Community Remembers Sonny Flowers

Friends and former colleagues looked back on the life and career of Sonny Flowers, who worked to increase opportunities for Black attorneys, after he passed away last month.

Colorado to Start Paying Federal Unemployment in September

The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment is set to start paying out $300 per week in extra federal unemployment aid later in September. But currently the federal government will only fund that benefit for three weeks.

NATIONAL NEWS

Bannon Faces Fraud Charges in Border Wall Fundraising

Former presidential advisor Steve Bannon has been charged with fraud for taking part in a fundraising scheme that raised more than $25 million, which he and others promised would all go toward construction of a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. A Colorado man has also been connected to the scheme.

Favorable Ruling for Plaintiffs’ Lawyers in Missouri

In a win for plaintiffs’ lawyers, a federal judge in Missouri has ruled to allow a pandemic business interruption claim against an insurance company to go forward.

Michigan Law School Closing Another Campus

The Western Michigan University Thomas M. Cooley Law School announced it will close its Grand Rapids campus in 2021. The school’s dean said the campus does not have enough students, and the school announced the closure a year after it said it would shut down another of its Michigan campuses.

Florida Attorney Leads Police on Chase, Then Demands Pizza

An attorney has been arrested on several charges after leading law enforcement on a chase when they saw her driving nearly twice the speed limit and tried to stop her. After being apprehended, a sheriff’s deputy reported she insisted on getting pizza.

