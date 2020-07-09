Shapiro Bieging Barber Otteson Adds to Banking Practice

Shapiro Bieging Barber Otteson announced today that Angie Fletcher has joined the law firm’s Denver office as an attorney.

Fletcher counsels national and community banks on issues including mergers and acquisitions, strategic business transactions, financings, and restructurings.

Her previous experience in serving banking clients through both economic downturns and expansions enables her to provide cost effective and practical solutions to her clients.

Fletcher is a member of SBBO’s banking, lending and financial institutions practice group.

Fletcher is admitted to practice law in Colorado, Missouri and Nebraska. She received a law degree from Saint Louis University School of Law.