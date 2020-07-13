Legal Lasso: The Colorado Lawyer Representing Ghislaine Maxwell Responds to Charges

We’re keeping an up-to-date list with the most current status for court closings and event relocations during the coronavirus pandemic.

LOCAL NEWS

Colorado Lawyer Represents Ghislaine Maxwell

The Colorado lawyer representing Ghislaine Maxwell filed a motion last week calling the sex trafficking and perjury charges against her client meritless.

State Trooper Justified in Fatal Pursuit

Michael Dougherty, the DA for the 20th Judicial District, said a state trooper was justified in his actions in a car chase that led to a 16-year-old suspect’s death.

Polis Changes Executive Order in Response to Supreme Court Opinion

Gov. Jared Polis amended an executive order that allowed for voters to sign ballot petitions without a petition circulator present. The amendment was made in response to a Colorado Supreme Court opinion.

Protests for Elijah McClain

Hundreds turned out yesterday for a car protest for justice for Elijah McClain.

Polis Signs Ballot Bill

Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill on Friday to smooth out some of the issues in Colorado’s mail-in ballot system. The new law is intended to help make sure voters get their ballots in time to use them and to replace them quickly if needed.

NATIONAL NEWS

Colorado Bar Exam Petition Gaining National Attention

Colorado law graduates complaining about the state’s choice to hold an in-person bar exam are making national news. And the Office of Attorney Regulation responded last week about how the state is attempting to allay those concerns.

Judge Blocks Further Federal Executions

A federal judge in Washington has blocked federal executions scheduled for this week, citing concerns that the lethal injection protocol involved is “very likely to cause extreme pain and needless suffering.”

Next Steps for Trump Finance Case

A federal judge on Friday ordered the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and President Donald Trump’s lawyers to inform him whether further court proceedings are needed, following the Supreme Court ruling.

ABA President Weighs in on Stone Commutation

ABA President Judy Perry Martinez on Monday criticized President Donald Trump’s decision to commute the sentence of his friend and former campaign adviser Roger Stone.

