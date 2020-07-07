Legal Lasso: Supreme Court Sides With Colorado in Faithless Electors Case

We’re keeping an up-to-date list with the most current status for court closings and event relocations during the coronavirus pandemic.

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s daily roundup of legal news from around the state. Not already subscribed to the daily email? Sign up here! Not subscribed to Law Week Colorado? You can change that too!

LOCAL NEWS

SCOTUS Delivers Faithless Electors Decision

The U.S. Supreme Court sided with Colorado yesterday in its appeal to the 10th Circuit’s “faithless electors” decision. The Supreme Court said states do have the ability to require their presidential electors to vote for the state’s popular vote winner.

DGS Receives Substantial PPP

Davis Graham & Stubbs is among the Colorado businesses receiving PPP loans between $5 million and $10 million — the largest bracket for the loans.

Law Students’ Concern Grows Around Bar Exam

Colorado is moving forward with its July bar exam, with some additional precautions taken for the pandemic. But some students are pushing for a diploma privilege option instead.

BLM Appointment Challenged

Two groups are suing the U.S. Department of the Interior, saying it violated federal law through the continued reappointment of the acting head for the BLM and are now saying he must step down and go through a formal nomination process.

About the Delegation of Tasks Within Elijah McClain Investigations

The City of Aurora is focused on first-responder training, policies and police practices in its investigation of the death of Elijah McClaim. The state attorney general is focusing on potential criminal aspects of the case.

NATIONAL NEWS

SCOTUS Upholds Robocall Ban

In addition to the faithless electors ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court yesterday also upheld a ban on automated phone calls to cell phones.

Charges Filed Against Woman Who Called Police on Birdwatcher

The woman who called police on a Central Park birdwatcher now faces charges for falsely reporting an incident to police.

Student Sues Over Fall Tuition

A Harvard Law student is suing the school for a discount on the fall 2020 tuition.

Miami Lawyer’s Fashion Statement

A Miami lawyer evidently has as problem with a federal court’s in-person hearings; he wore a full hazmat suit for his client’s sentencing hearing.

Have tips for upcoming editions of Legal Lasso or comments about past ones? We want to hear from you. Reach out to us at [email protected]