Legal Lasso: SCOTUS Delivers Major Religion-Focused Opinions

LOCAL NEWS

DA Reviewing Protest Hit-and-Run

Denver DA Beth McCann is reviewing a police investigation of the hit-and-run accident in late May where a driver seemed to target a protester with their car. The DA hasn’t yet said whether her office will file charges for the driver.

Colorado Sues JUUL

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said Tuesday filed a lawsuit against Juul, alleging the company marketed its products to kids and downplayed their health risks.

Air Quality Commission Might Have Missed an Important Deadline

The Air Quality Control Commission expressed frustration about getting sued over each of its new emissions rules, and after missing a July 1 deadline to issue draft rules regarding greenhouse gas reduction, it might face more.

Denver Artist Discusses his Beating by Security Guards and His Lawsuit

An artist who was beaten by guards at Union Station in 2018 discussed the incident, its impact on his life and his pending civil lawsuit against RTD in a recent interview.

Judges Delivering Fewer Opinions During COVID-19

Davis Graham & Stubbs’ research team looked at written opinions in PACER and found the coronavirus pandemic appears to have hampered judges’ productivity.

NATIONAL NEWS

Supreme Court Favors Religious Liberty in Rulings

The U.S. Supreme Court delivered two major opinions favoring religious liberty: The court said federal employment discrimination laws do not apply to teachers of religion at religious schools, and the federal government was in the right by extending ACA birth control exemptions to more employers.

Chief Justice Roberts Was Hospitalized Last Month

A Supreme Court spokesperson confirmed that Chief Justice John Roberts was hospitalized overnight last month after falling and injuring his head while exercising. (Washington Post)

Legal Education Organizations Receive PPP

Several legal organizations received PPP loans, including 10 law schools and the creator of the LSAT. (Law.com)

Virginia Bar Examiners See a Strange Solution to COVID-19 Concerns

Virginia is responding to concerns of COVID-19 spreading at its July bar exam by removing a requirement for test-takers to wear ties.

