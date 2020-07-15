Legal Lasso: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized

We’re keeping an up-to-date list with the most current status for court closings and event relocations during the coronavirus pandemic.

LOCAL NEWS

Gay Panic Defense Off the Books

Gov. Jared Polis signed the bill doing away with the “gay panic defense” in Colorado, which allowed a defendant to argue they were driven to commit a crime out of panic or shock regarding a victim’s sexual identity.

Polis Signs Coronavirus Relief Bill

Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill to allow sick workers to stay home for about six workdays without losing wages.

Man Sues Over Being Tased in Daughter’s Hospital Room

A Colorado man is filing a lawsuit against police in relation to an incident last year where he was hit with a Taser and arrested in his daughter’s hospital room after refusing to give police a cellphone.

Coal Power Plants Set to Shut Down

Colorado will have just three coal-fired power plants by 2030, after one of the state’s largest plants closes.

Colorado Gets New Water Regulations

State regulators voted to enact a policy to put new limits on PFAS — the class of chemicals referred to as “forever chemicals” in water.

NATIONAL NEWS

Trump Administration Backs Off of Visa Rules

In the face of lawsuits, the Trump administration rescinded a policy that would have removed international students who only took classes online.

Justice Ginsburg Hospitalized

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized for a possible infection yesterday, according to a spokeswoman for the court. She will remain at the hospital for “a few days.”

Mary Trump Cleared to Publish Book

A New York judge refused to block the publication of Mary Trump’s tell-all book about the president’s family. (New York Times)

Tennis Player Sues Michigan Team Doctor

Attorney from Denver Trial Lawyers are representing the first female to publicly say she was sexually abused by a team doctor at the University of Michigan.

Men’s Right Lawyer Killed Outside his Home

Marc Angelucci, a men’s rights lawyer and vice president of the National Coalition for Men, was shot and killed outside his California home on Saturday.

