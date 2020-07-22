Legal Lasso: Restaurant Group Sues Over Capacity Limits

We’re keeping an up-to-date list with the most current status for court closings and event relocations during the coronavirus pandemic.

LOCAL NEWS

Restaurants Sue Over Capacity Limits

A restaurant group is suing the state over the capacity limits put in place to limit the spread of coronavirus and challenging Gov. Jared Polis’s new last call order.

DOJ Attorney Tapped for Elijah McClain Investigation

A former DOJ attorney who oversaw the investigation of police in Ferguson, Missouri, will lead Aurora’s investigation into the Elijah McClain incident.

Strip Club Closes the Gap With Lawsuit

After an Adam’s County strip club sued the Colorado Department of Public Health, the state said dancers no longer have to remain 25 feet from customers, so long as they follow other guidelines.

Ethics Initiative Won’t Make the Ballot

An initiative that would give people more time to file complaints with the state ethics commission won’t make it onto the ballot. (Colorado Politics)

10th Circuit Says Copyright Case can Proceed

The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals said a lawsuit can go forward that questions whether a skeleton sculpture, “the Maniken” is eligible for copyright protection.

NATIONAL NEWS

Sexual Misconduct Lawsuit Filed Against Fox News Personalities

A lawsuit filed earlier this week accuses Fox News hosts including Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson of sexual misconduct.

St. Louis Couple Get High-Powered Help

The St. Louis attorneys accused of waving guns at protesters outside their home will likely be pardoned by Gov. Mike Parson, if the case isn’t dismissed.

What to Expect from the New Coronavirus Relief Bill

A new coronavirus relief bill is still up in the air, and there is much disagreement over what should go in it.

Jury Trials Resuming

Jury trials are resuming around the country — and there might be some ways courts can make the jury selection aspect of it safer. (Law.com)

