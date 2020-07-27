Legal Lasso: Polis Keeps Oil and Gas off the Ballot

We’re keeping an up-to-date list with the most current status for court closings and event relocations during the coronavirus pandemic.

LOCAL NEWS

Polis Will Keep Oil and Gas off the Ballot

Gov. Jared Polis on Friday announced an agreement with the oil and gas industry to let Senate Bill 181 work and to keep oil and gas measures off the ballot through 2022.

Amazon Sues Local Real Estate Firm

Amazon is suing a Denver-based commercial real estate firm over what the company says is “a significant fraud and kickback scheme.”

National Environmental Attorney Moves to Boulder County Office

An attorney with the Environmental Defense Fund is starting a new role working on land use and affordable housing in Boulder.

DEA Busts Denver Man for Selling Mushrooms

Denver police might look the other way on psilocybin, but that doesn’t mean nobody can get in trouble for selling it. A Denver man faces up to 20 years in prison for growing and selling hallucinogenic mushrooms.

Second-Home Owners Get Involved in Gunnison County Politics

Part-time residents of Gunnison County who were kept away from their second homes because of a travel ban in the initial weeks of the coronavirus pandemic are getting involved in the fall election to gain more representation.

NATIONAL NEWS

Man Who Attacked Judge Might Have Committed Prior Murder

Surveillance footage connects the man suspected of killing a New Jersey judge’s son and shooting her husband to the murder of another lawyer in California.

The Continued Coronavirus Impact

BigLaw firm Sullivan & Cromwell has either laid off or bought out 150 employees across its offices. Meanwhile, some firms are reversing course from downsizing and salary cuts.

Arnold & Porter Fined in Discrimination Case

Arnold & Porter last week was hit with a $56,500 civil penalty in a case alleging the firm discriminated based on citizenship status in its hiring process. (Law.com)

DOJ Turns 150

As the Department of Justice turns 150, some are looking for ways to reform the agency, starting with identifying how obstruction of justice laws apply to presidents and keeping an eye on communication between the White House and the DOJ.

