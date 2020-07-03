Legal Lasso: Polis Gives First Veto of the Year

We’re keeping an up-to-date list with the most current status for court closings and event relocations during the coronavirus pandemic.

LOCAL NEWS

Polis Vetoes First Bill of the Session

Gov. Jared Polis issued his first veto of the year for a bill that would have limited opioid prescriptions. Polis had previously said he would not approve any further insurance mandates and that the legislation would have made premiums more expensive. (Denver Post)

Lawsuit Filed Over Ozone Pollution

The U.S. Department of Justice and Colorado Attorney General’s office are suing natural gas processing plants in Weld County over the company’s failure to follow rules to detect and repair leaks of volatile organic compounds related to ozone pollution.

Police Push Protesters from Civic Center Park

Police used pepper bullets and tear gas and arrested six protesters late Wednesday night as they cleared Civic Center Park. Police said they feared protesters were setting up a camp to create an “autonomous zone” similar to one in Seattle.

Aurora Police Officer Resigns Amid Elijah McClain Investigation

An Aurora police officer who posed for photos in the area where Elijah McClain was detained quit his job following an internal affairs investigation and days of public outcry.

Employment Lawyers Look to Test Workers

Here’s one for the employment lawyers — some employers are asking workers to get antibody tests in order to return to work, despite health officials advising against it.

NATIONAL NEWS

Tennessee Won’t Hold Bar Exam

Tennessee will not hold an in-person bar exam, following Florida’s lead and becoming the second state to make the decision. (Law.com)

Legal Industry Continues its Rebound

The legal industry added 7,500 jobs in June, following another month of growth in May and a huge loss in April.

Furloughs Could Lead to Permanent Downsizing

At least 30 law firms have furloughed employees, and industry experts predict many of those firms will make the furloughs permanent.

Supreme Court Will Hear Mueller Case

The Supreme Court said it will hear a case in the fall regarding efforts by members of Congress to obtain secret materials from the Mueller investigation.

