Legal Lasso: Oil and Gas Battles Heat Up

LOCAL NEWS

Oil and Gas Legal Battle Heats Up

Several conservation groups filed motions in a lawsuit challenging new oil and gas rules, and an environmental organization says it might pursue a ballot initiative in 2022 despite agreeing with the governor to wait and see how Senate Bill 181’s impacts play out. (Denver Post)

Sexual Assault Case May go to New Trial Over Attorney Research

The Colorado Court of Appeals said a lawyer was in the wrong by conducting outside research and submitting it as legal analysis in a sexual assault case. (Colorado Springs Gazette)

DPS Prevails in Discrimination Case

The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed a lawsuit from a man alleging that Denver Public Schools did not hire him as an engineer because of his age and national origin.

Denver Sued Over Misidentification and Arrest

A black man filed a civil rights complaint against the city of Denver and three police officers who incorrectly identified him for a crime and handcuffed him in front of his daughters outside a grocery store.

Amazon Keeping an Eye on Real Estate Firm’s Assets

After filing a lawsuit over a commercial real estate firm’s alleged kickbacks, Amazon is now closely monitoring the assets of the firm’s CEO, highlighting a mansion he bought last year along Cherry Hills Country Club and objecting to his recent sale of a downtown Denver condo.

NATIONAL NEWS

Barr Testifies Before Congress

Attorney General William Barr is testifying in the U.S. House this morning regarding the politicization of the Justice Department and its handling of investigations of President Trump associates.

‘Black Lives Matter’ in the Workplace

Many private businesses already have dress code restrictions regarding T-shirts or hats with political speech; but as masks become part of everyone’s everyday outfit, there’s a new discussion about free speech, discrimination and retaliation over masks with political language.

Law Schools Keep Class Sizes Steady

Law school class sizes are expected to be the same for 2020, despite the pandemic, and admissions requirements are more flexible this year, all according to LSAT test prep provider Kaplan.

Portland Protesters Sue Trump Administration

Protesters including members of Wall of Moms and Don’t Shoot Portland are suing the Trump administration over the federal response to nightly demonstrations in the city.

