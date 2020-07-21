Legal Lasso: Office of Public Guardianship Faces Ethics Complaint

We’re keeping an up-to-date list with the most current status for court closings and event relocations during the coronavirus pandemic.

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s daily roundup of legal news from around the state. Not already subscribed to the daily email? Sign up here! Not subscribed to Law Week Colorado? You can change that too!

LOCAL NEWS

Ethics Complaint Filed Against OPG

An activist filed an ethics complaint against Colorado’s Office of Public Guardianship, alleging an improper relationship between the OPG and Denver based on the office’s use of space in the City and County Building.

Aurora Approves Scope of Elijah McClain Investigation

The Aurora City Council approved the scope of the Elijah McClain investigation. The investigation is focused largely on policies that played a role in the arrest and led to his death.

Charges Filed for Woman Who Hit a Protester

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann filed misdemeanor charges for the person who was caught on camera hitting a protester with her car in late May. She could receive a penalty including two years in jail.

Musicians Protest Greenwood Village

Greenwood Village got a musical protest in response to its decision to skirt the state’s new police accountability laws. The city has so far not indicated it was rethinking its decision.

Capitol Costs

Officials say the Capitol building cleanup might cost more than $1 million and could take into the winter to finish.

NATIONAL NEWS

Suspect Found Dead After Attack on Judge

The man suspected of shooting a New Jersey federal judge’s 20-year-old son and her husband was found dead yesterday. He was an “anti-feminist” and “men’s rights” lawyer who had argued one case before the judge.

Haynes & Boone Gets New Leadership

Haynes and Boone is getting a new managing partner who has already been involved in implementing the firm’s strategic plans, which included adding laterals and building out firm tech tools. (Law.com)

Duke Says All Tuition is Final

The Duke University School of Law let fall law students know that there will be no refunds, regardless of what is going on with the coronavirus.

Another State Cancels in-person Bar Exam

Georgia is the latest state to change its plans regarding its upcoming in-person bar exam. The exam, which was planned for September, is now being held online in October.

Have tips for upcoming editions of Legal Lasso or comments about past ones? We want to hear from you. Reach out to us at [email protected]