Legal Lasso: Jared Polis Signs Electric Vehicle Agreement

We’re keeping an up-to-date list with the most current status for court closings and event relocations during the coronavirus pandemic.

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s daily roundup of legal news from around the state. Not already subscribed to the daily email? Sign up here! Not subscribed to Law Week Colorado? You can change that too!

LOCAL NEWS

Polis Signs Electric Vehicle Agreement

Gov. Jared Polis signed a multistate agreement to put more electric commercial vehicles on the road. The eventual goal is to have 100 percent of all new medium and heavy-duty vehicle sales sold within the states be zero-emission by 2050.

Denver Considers Asking Voters to Fund Energy Initiatives

Denver City Council is considering asking voters to raise the sales tax to pay for energy plans such as making homes more energy efficient, changing streets to give buses and cyclists more space and investing in electric vehicle infrastructure among other things.

Workplace Safety Complaints on the Rise

Under recently updated OSHA guidelines, workplace safety complaints regarding COVID-19 are expected to go up, according to at least one employment lawyer.

Strip Club Challenges Distance Order

An Adam’s County strip club is suing public health officials over an order to keep performers 25 feet from customers. The strip club says “eroticism requires less distance than 25 feet to be effectively communicated to the patrons.”

Judge Says Durango Train Can’t Resume Projects

A federal judge denied the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad’s request to resume a fire mitigation project along its tracks as well as a separate project to repair a damaged bridge.

NATIONAL NEWS

Ginsburg Discharged From Hospital

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was discharged from the hospital yesterday and is said to be doing well. She was admitted Tuesday for showing signs of a possible infection.

Bryan Cave Holds Layoffs

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner is laying off attorneys and staff across its global offices. The firm is also closing its Beijing office.

George Floyd’s Family Sues City of Minneapolis

The family of George Floyd is suing the city of Minneapolis and the police officers involved in his death. The civil rights lawsuit calls Floy’s killing part of “a public health crisis” in Black America.

Jeff Sessions Loses Primary Race

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions lost his Republican primary race to reclaim his old Senate seat.

Have tips for upcoming editions of Legal Lasso or comments about past ones? We want to hear from you. Reach out to us at [email protected]