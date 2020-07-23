Legal Lasso: Hancock Joins Cities Against Federal Forces

We’re keeping an up-to-date list with the most current status for court closings and event relocations during the coronavirus pandemic.

LOCAL NEWS

Denver Joins List of Cities Asking for Federal Forces to Stay Out

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock joined a group of 14 mayors from major cities across the country to demand the Trump administration withdraw federal forces from U.S. cities and agree to cease unilateral deployments in the future.

Police Union Blames Police Department for Picking Sides in Protest

The president of Denver’s police union called on police leadership to apologize for failing to protect pro-police demonstrators who rallied in Civic Center on Sunday and were overrun by counter-protesters.

Coronavirus Cases Rise in Juvenile Detention Centers

Juvenile justice advocates are calling for changes within judicial detention centers as COVID-19 cases rise.

Former Regis Dean Sues Over Termination

The former dean of students at Regis University is suing the school, saying she was unlawfully terminated in 2017.

Gardner’s Public Lands Bill Passes

Sen. Cory Gardner’s Great American Outdoors Act passed the U.S. House yesterday and is on its way to the president’s desk.

NATIONAL NEWS

Federal Government Expands Law Enforcement Functions in U.S. Cities

President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr discussed the expansion of the use of federal forces in U.S. cities yesterday. Barr said the forces would be focused on solving murders and taking down gangs.

Another State Adopts Diploma Privilege

Louisiana is adopting a qualified diploma privilege option for some would-be bar examinees.

Holland & Knight Faces Lawsuit

Holland & Knight is facing a lawsuit alleging that it failed to prevent the transfer of more than $3 million to a fraudster’s account in Hong Kong.

NLRB Ruling Favors Employers Over Activist Workers

A recent NLRB ruling gives employers more leeway in suing employees for their activist behavior. The ruling gives private-sector employers the ability to discipline or fire workers for racist, sexist, and other profane speech or conduct in the context of workplace activism and union-related activity.

