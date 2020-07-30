Legal Lasso: DPS Board Member Says He Was Injured in Protest

We’re keeping an up-to-date list with the most current status for court closings and event relocations during the coronavirus pandemic.

LOCAL NEWS

Tay Anderson Says He Was Injured by Police

Denver Public Schools board member Tay Anderson has lawyered up, one day after saying police pushed him to the ground and injured his head during a protest of a homeless sweep yesterday.

Three Denver police officers resigned in the wake of a lawsuit alleging they used excessive force during an arrest in 2018. (Denver Post)

Denver Water Looks to Move Forward With Gross Reservoir Construction

Denver Water filed a motion to dismiss its appeal of a district court decision that said Boulder County has the right to review a permit application to expand Gross Reservoir. Denver Water is under a timeline to get the project under construction. (Daily Camera)

Driver in I-225 Incident Gives Statement

The driver of the Jeep that sped through a crowd of protesters on I-225 issued a statement through his attorney. He said he felt threatened by the large crowd.

Colorado Gets Bad Review of Sex Offender Management

The state Sex Offender Management Board received a poor report card from a state auditor for its process for setting policies and standards and its handling of complaints against treatment providers.

NATIONAL NEWS

Judge Orders News Outlets to Hand Over Protest Photos

A judge ruled that five news outlets will have to comply with a subpoena and hand over unpublished video and photos from Seattle protests to the Seattle Police Department.

RBG Has Another Hospital Visit

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is resting in a New York City hospital after undergoing a medical procedure to replace a bile duct stent that was originally placed last year.

One Way to Celebrate

A soon-to-be Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice will be sworn in during a break in an ultramarathon, in lieu of having a “big party.”

