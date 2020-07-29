Legal Lasso: Department of Public Health to Investigate Elijah McClain’s Death

We’re keeping an up-to-date list with the most current status for court closings and event relocations during the coronavirus pandemic.

LOCAL NEWS

Department of Public Health Investigates Elijah McClain’s Death

The Colorado Department of Public Health And Environment is now doing its own investigation into Elijah McClain’s death — this one regarding paramedics’ use of ketamine to sedate him.

ABA Updates Harassment Rule

The ABA recently gave guidance on its 2016 rule prohibiting workplace discrimination and harassment by attorneys.

Republicans Ask for Special Legislative Session

State Republicans are asking for a special legislative session to address education issues and provide money to families to support homeschooling.

Police Conduct Homeless Sweep at Lincoln Park

Police conducted a sweep of a homeless camp in Lincoln Park, near the Capitol. The park had about 200 people living there and was the site of a recent triple-shooting.

Gardner, Hickenlooper Can’t Find Middle Ground

Sen. Cory Gardner and Democratic candidate John Hickenlooper have agreed to just one debate, so far, ahead of the November election.

NATIONAL NEWS

Fennemore Craig to Merge With Dowling Aaron

Mountain West law firm Fennemore Craig pulled off a rare 2020 law firm merger. It announced yesterday that it will combine with California firm Dowling Aaron in October.

The Bar Exam Experience

Many states are holding their bar exams this week. At least one online exam is said to have experienced a cyberattack that caused a crash, and in-person exams saw complaints about physical distancing.

Coronavirus Lawsuits

Despite warnings that businesses would be exposed to COVID-19 liability lawsuits, there are few filings so far.

CEOs Gather Before Congress

Tech CEOs are testifying before Congress about their companies’ growing power. The hearing is focused on antitrust issues but is likely to dive into other topics.

Bill Barr’s Hearing Gets Heated

And Bill Barr’s hearing yesterday saw a clash between Barr and Democrats over the use of federal officers in Portland and the DOJ’s response to protests among other topics.

