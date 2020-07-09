Legal Lasso: Denver Looks for Sites for Homeless Camps

We’re keeping an up-to-date list with the most current status for court closings and event relocations during the coronavirus pandemic.

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s daily roundup of legal news from around the state. Not already subscribed to the daily email? Sign up here! Not subscribed to Law Week Colorado? You can change that too!

LOCAL NEWS

Hancock Turns to City Council for Homeless Campsites

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock is looking for places to set up camps for the city’s homeless population, and he’s turning to City Council members to identify locations in their districts. (Denver Post)

Firm Leaders Discuss Pandemic Plans

A group of managing partners from Denver firms discussed how the pandemic disrupted their operations and their practices as well as how they are now planning for the future.

Activists to Sue Polis Over Greenhouse Gas Plans

An environmental advocacy group says Gov. Jared Polis isn’t doing enough to meet his greenhouse gas reduction goals, and the organization is preparing to file a lawsuit demanding a plan.

Greenwood Village Skirts Parts of Police Reform Law

Greenwood Village passed a resolution that will shield its police officers from the personal liability aspects of the state’s new police reform law. (Denver Post)

International Students React to Immigration Order

Students, and higher education institutions, around Colorado react to President Donald Trump’s newest immigration order, which affects international students taking online courses. At Metropolitan State University, most students should be able to revisit their schedules to make sure they have at least one in-person course.

NATIONAL NEWS

SCOTUS Grants Prosecutors Access to Trump Records

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled this morning that New York prosecutors can see President Donald Trump’s financial records, but Congress can’t get the records, at least for now. (New York Times)

A Pair of BigLaw Firms Lags Way Behind in Partner Diversity

Two BigLaw firms have zero black partners — Haynes and Boone and Cravath Swaine & Moore. (Law.com)

Get Ready for Even More Competition

Associates in large cities around the country are considering moves to smaller cities with a lower cost of living, such as Denver and Charlotte.

Should Immigrants Have a Right to an Attorney?

Individuals appearing in immigration courts don’t have a right to an attorney. This op-ed argues that they should.

Have tips for upcoming editions of Legal Lasso or comments about past ones? We want to hear from you. Reach out to us at [email protected]