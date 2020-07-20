Legal Lasso: Colorado Courts Lacking in Diversity

We’re keeping an up-to-date list with the most current status for court closings and event relocations during the coronavirus pandemic.

LOCAL NEWS

Diversity in the Courts

The people who make up Colorado’s justice system are overwhelmingly white, and state Supreme Court Justice Monica Márquez says that could be a problem for public confidence in the courts. (Denver Post)

Prosecutor Tests Positive for Coronavirus

An El Paso County prosecutor tested positive for COVID-19, and questions and health concerns about the in-person jury trials are being raised again. El Paso County has already lifted the ban on jury trials, and other courthouses are set to follow suit this week. (Colorado Springs Gazette)

Challenges Lie Ahead for Cases Involving Cops Embroiled in Scandal

The officers involved in Elijah McClain’s death, and the scandal surrounding photos taken at the scene of his arrest, are also involved in 171 felony cases. Prosecutors say the scandal has created challenges for those cases and extra work in “digging out.”

The Bill for Hickenlooper’s Defense

John Hickenlooper’s ethics case has cost taxpayers $133,438 thus far — and that does not include costs from the month of June, when the case concluded.

University of Colorado Foundation Accused of Violating State Law

A former University of Colorado Foundation chairman is suing the organization for breach of fiduciary duty, saying its investment strategy is costing students.

NATIONAL NEWS

Lawsuits Filed After Unidentified Federal Agents Show up in Oregon

The state of Oregon is suing the Department of Homeland Security and other government agencies after unidentified federal agents showed up at protests, arrested individuals and have used tear gas and batons over the weekend. The ACLU is suing the federal government as well.

Federal Judge’s Son Killed at Home

A New Jersey federal judge’s 20-year-old son was killed and her husband was injured in a shooting at their home.

Attorneys Told to Delete TikTok

Associates at Ropes & Gray have been told to delete the app TikTok from their devices — personal and firm-issued. The app has been caught snooping on users’ phones, and clients requested the attorneys remove it.

Infighting in Georgia

Georgia’s governor and attorney general are suing Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and the Atlanta City Council to block the city’s coronavirus mask mandate.

RBG Being Treated for Cancer

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said on Friday that she is being treated for cancer but plans to continue serving on the court.

