Legal Lasso: Colorado Supreme Court Says No to Online Signature Gathering

LOCAL NEWS

Supreme Court Says No to Remote Signature-Gathering

The Colorado Supreme Court said that the governor doesn’t have the power to change signature-gathering rules during the coronavirus pandemic.

Third Lawsuit Against Denver Filed Over Protests

Another federal lawsuit was filed against Denver alleging the city’s police used excessive force during protests in late May.

Judicial Department to Award $600,000 for Eviction Defense

Through its new Eviction Legal Defense Fund, the Colorado Judicial Department will award $600,000 in grants to indigent individuals.

The Need for Judicial Diversity

Judge Gary Jackson recently discussed his magnificent hair choice early in his career and the need for diversity on the bench.

Denver to Open City-Sanctioned Homeless Camps

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said the city will open camps for the homeless during the coronavirus pandemic, offering an alternative to inside shelters.

NATIONAL NEWS

Judge Rules in Favor of Immigrants on Third-Country Asylum Rule

A federal judge blocked the Trump administration’s “third country” asylum rule, which requires asylum-seekers to apply for asylum in another country they pass through before reaching the U.S.

Could a Big Change be Coming to the U.S. Supreme Court?

Take this with a grain of salt, but rumors are circulating that two Supreme Court justices — Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas — are mulling over retirement.

Trump Changes the Courts

President Trump has now seen 200 of his nominees given lifetime jobs during his administration.

Prosecutor Resigns Over Social Media Post

The chief prosecutor in one Texas county resigned after getting attention for posting a meme on Facebook that drew a comparison between protesters and Nazis.

