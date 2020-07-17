Legal Lasso: Colorado Gets a Mask Order

We’re keeping an up-to-date list with the most current status for court closings and event relocations during the coronavirus pandemic.

LOCAL NEWS

Colorado Gets a Mask Order

Gov. Jared Polis issued a statewide mask order that will require masks in shared indoor spaces.

Judges Prepare to go Back to the Courtroom

Denver judges are balancing the health of jurors and court staff with constitutional speedy trial requirements as they prepare to start holding trials again next week.

Republicans Asked to Take Down Attack Ad

A survivor of the 2015 Firestone who lost a husband and a brother is asking a Republican group to take down an ad that uses images from the explosion to attack Senate candidate John Hickenlooper. (Denver Post)

Aurora City Council Proposes Attorney for Elijah McClain Investigation

The Aurora City Council moved closer toward starting the inquiry into the death of Elijah McClain and proposing a Washington D.C.-based civil rights attorney as the lead investigator.

Colorado Jobless Number Increase

According to the Colorado Department of Labor, the number of people filing initial unemployment claims increased to 15,926 for the week ending July 11, an increase from 13,754 in the previous week. (Denver Post)

NATIONAL NEWS

California Moves to Online Bar Exam

California made some changes to its bar exam — some to accommodate the coronavirus crisis and some permanent. The state will hold its bar exam online in October and will lower its pass score.

More States Cancel In-Person Bar Exams

Louisiana, New Jersey and New York have shifted away from in-person bar exams as well.

Law Grads Are Losing Job Offers Amid Coronavirus

Law grads have had employment offers rescinded at 49% of the law schools surveyed by the National Association for Law Placement.

NFL Team to Review Sexual Misconduct Allegations

The football team formerly known as the Washington Redskins hired a law firm to review allegations of misconduct after 15 female ex-employees told the Washington Post they were sexually harassed.

Looking for Gold in the Redskins Rebranding

And on the subject of the Washington football team, a Virginia man has gotten into the name speculation business and trademarked dozens of possible names.

