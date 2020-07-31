Legal Lasso: Bar Examinee Tests Positive for Coronavirus

We’re keeping an up-to-date list with the most current status for court closings and event relocations during the coronavirus pandemic.

LOCAL NEWS

Coronavirus at the Bar Exam

Colorado law grads circulated a petition to postpone the bar exam due to the pandemic. And now, a law grad who sat for the bar exam earlier this week tested positive for COVID-19.

Federal Investigators See Parallels in Aurora and Adams County Investigations

An Adams County case shows that, while there are many roadblocks in the way, there is a path to charging the police involved in Elijah McClain’s death.

Last Call Can Stay at 10 p.m.

A judge ruled that Gov. Jared Polis’s order to stop alcohol sales at 10 p.m. can remain in place. (Denver Post)

Judge Dismisses Oil and Gas Challenge

A Denver district judge upheld state rules for oil and gas emissions, denying a challenge from Weld County. (Denver Post)

Court of Appeals Rules on DNA Testing

The Colorado Court of Appeals ruled yesterday that post-conviction DNA testing is only available to defendants who would likely prove their innocence by using it. In the appellee’s case, enough evidence stacked against him that the DNA results were unlikely to change his conviction.

NATIONAL NEWS

Judge Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Documents

A federal judge has unsealed deposition transcripts and other documents related to a now-settled defamation suit brought against Ghislaine Maxwell, who is accused of helping Jeffrey Epstein run a sex trafficking ring.

BigLaw Firm to Issue ‘Stay Gap’ Report

A BigLaw firm in the UK pledged to issue a report on the “stay gap,” marking the difference between the tenure of black and white lawyers at its London office.

LSAT Scores Lost

Administrators of the online July LSAT test said they lost the scores a “small number” of test-takers. They’re handing out refunds, but the search continues in the meantime.

Ethics Committee Weighs in on Wealth Management Conflicts

The New York bar ethics committee said lawyers cannot provide legal services and wealth management services to the same clients.

