Legal Lasso: Attorney General Puts Greenwood Village on Notice

LOCAL NEWS

Greenwood Village Sees Government, Public Response to Resolution

Colorado Attorney General responded to Greenwood Village’s position to protect its police officers by warning local governments that they need to follow the state’s new police reform law or expect the legislature to take action. (Denver Post)

Aurora Police Appeal Firings

The Aurora police officers who were fired for taking photos at the site where Elijah McClain was stopped on his way home from a store last year have appealed their firings.

Court of Appeals Dismisses Charges in Failure to Report Cases

The Court of Appeals dismissed charges for two Cherry Creek School District employees, finding the statute of limitations for failure to report sexual child abuse starts running when mandatory reporters learn about an incident, not when law enforcement learns about the failure.

Race Track Awaits Judge’s Orders Regarding Coronavirus Capacity

Bandimere Speedway is open, but at limited capacity, while it awaits judges orders regarding where it’s able to have people during the coronavirus pandemic.

Morey Middle School Administrator Hopes for a Homeless Camp Plan

The Morey Middle School principal hopes the city finds a plan to set up a homeless camp in July, rather than August, so the camp surrounding the school is gone before staff returns to work.

NATIONAL NEWS

Michael Cohen Back in Federal Custody

Michael Cohen is back in federal custody after refusing terms of his home confinement that restricted his interactions with the media while serving his sentence.

A Missouri Lab Has Quietly Been Creating a Supply Chain of Lethal Injection Drugs

A new report shows that a laboratory in St. Louis has secretly been testing lethal injection drugs to be used by the federal government.

Judge Says Bar Exam Doesn’t Protect the Public

While many are scrutinizing states’ decisions of whether to hold a July bar exam, an Oregon judge wrote an editorial slamming the concept of a bar exam in the first place.

The Rise and Fall of LLLT

The Washington Supreme Court decided this spring to sunset the state’s LLLT program — which allowed non-lawyers to be permitted to perform some legal tasks.

