Legal Lasso: A Quick Primary Win for Hickenlooper

LOCAL NEWS

Democratic Candidate for 18th District Chosen

In last night’s Democratic primaries, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper won decisively over former state House speaker Andrew Romanoff to challenge incumbent Sen. Republican Cory Gardner in November. And in the 18th Judicial District, Amy Padden won easily over challenger Matt Maillaro for the Democratic party’s run at the district attorney job to replace term-limited Republican George Brauchler.

Why Colorado is Going Cage Free

The state legislature passed a law requiring hen housing to go cage-free by 2025, which is expected to be an expensive shift for egg producers. Lawmakers took the step to head off an even more strict ballot measure by a group outside Colorado.

A Quiet Federal Investigation

It turns out the FBI, local U.S. Attorney’s office and Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division have been investigating Aurora police over Elijah McClain’s death for months. The DoJ doesn’t typically acknowledge ongoing investigations, but said the recent intense public scrutiny of McClain’s death prompted the announcement.

Interim Chief Defends Protest Response

And in an interview Monday, Aurora’s interim police chief stood behind the department’s response – which included the use of batons and pepper spray – to mostly peaceful weekend protests over Elijah McClain’s death.

Polis Signs Bill for Hemp Regulations

A newly signed law brings Colorado hemp laws in line with federal regulations, implementing lot testing and daily civil penalties for violations.

Supreme Court Rules on Speedy Trials

The Colorado Supreme Court also ruled that prosecutors may request up to a six-month delay of trials due to the coronavirus without violating the constitutional requirement to a speedy trial.

NATIONAL NEWS

‘Objections Overruled’

A Reuters investigation has found thousands of judges since 2008 have remained on the bench despite misconduct, including lying to state officials and making defendants remain in jail without a lawyer.

Another State Responds to COVID’s Bar Exam Disruption

Oregon has joined Utah and Washington in allowing law graduates to temporarily practice before taking the bar. The temporary diploma privilege is open to in-state graduates and people with degrees from ABA-approved law schools that have first-time bar passage rates of 86% or more.

Women in Big Law Take on the Equal Rights Amendment’s Cause

Groups of mostly women attorneys at Big Law firms are filing amicus briefs in a federal lawsuit aiming to force implementation of the Equal Rights Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Virginia was the 38th and final state to ratify it needed for the amendment’s adoption.

BigLaw Firms Now Turning to Layoffs

Am Law 100-ranked firm Katten Muchin has announced layoffs of some currently furloughed employees, effective August 1. According to the firm, streamlining of administrative operations during remote work has eliminated the need for some positions.

