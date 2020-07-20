Ethics Complaints Filed Against Colorado Office of Public Guardianship

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story and will continue to be updated with additional comments.

A local activist today filed an ethics complaint against Colorado’s Office of Public Guardianship, alleging an improper relationship between the OPG and Denver based on the office’s use of space in the City and County Building.

The OPG is intended to serve as a guardian for at-risk adults who need someone to make legal decisions for them but don’t have family or friends to serve as guardian and cannot afford a private appointed guardian. The office currently comprises Executive Director Sophia Alvarez, four guardians and a support staff member. A five-member commission oversees the OPG. Maureen Welch filed complaints against all the commissioners and Alvarez, as well as assistant attorney general Deborah Enck.

Alvarez started as executive director in October 2019. The OPG began accepting referrals this past spring. Under the statute that created the OPG, although the office is a state entity, it currently operates only in the 2nd Judicial District.

In response to open records requests filed by Welch, Alvarez said the office does not have written records related to any agreement with Denver for use of space in the City and County Building. However, the complaints include an exhibit of OPG meeting minutes from November 21, 2019 mentioning that the OPG is “temporarily” in the City and County Building. The minutes stated there had been discussion of moving the OPG to the Ralph L. Carr Judicial Center, but that that likely wouldn’t happen for at least another year.

In the complaints, Welch alleges the arrangement creates a conflict of interest and appearance of impropriety by making the OPG, a state agency, beholden to the Denver Probate Court.

“The Colorado Office of Public Guardianship Commissioners and the director are unduly influenced because of the free rent arranged by the very court that they will appear in front of for cases,” state the complaints. Such an arrangement shows potential favoritism, according to the documents.

According to the complaint against Enck, the assistant attorney general was “involved and aware of the free rent agreement for the Colorado Office of Public Guardianship.” The complaints state the OPG’s director, commissioners and Enck each have a duty as public employees to avoid appearances of impropriety.

Alvarez has not yet provided comments to Law Week about the complaint specifically naming her.

In May, the Denver auditor released a report criticizing the city for how it has managed its real estate portfolio, saying its strategy for keeping records city-owned and leased property has been “scattershot” and not comprehensive. The auditor’s office has not responded to a request for comment from Law Week about whether it was aware of the arrangement between the OPG and Denver when it prepared its report, or whether the arrangement would be relevant to the auditor’s concerns detailed in the report.