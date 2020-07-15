Cannabis Fuels Greenspoon Marder’s Move to Larger Office

Greenspoon Marder has increased its physical footprint in Denver with a new office that occupies the entire 27th floor —around 25,000 square feet — of 1144 Fifteenth.

The growing firm had maxed out its space at its previous location at 1401 Lawrence Street. The move across the street gives the firm’s Denver office more room to grow while keeping the perks of the downtown location they had come to enjoy.

“We love this downtown area. It’s just so vibrant. And being near Larimer Square and the whole downtown scene is really, really great,” said Rachel Gillette, chair of the firm’s cannabis practice.

The move follows the expansion of the firm’s cannabis and tax practice groups earlier this year.

“Cannabis is still an emerging practice area, but it’s a growing practice area. I would say that the key office for our cannabis group is in Denver, but we have cannabis group practitioners all over the U.S.,” Gillette said.

“But we’re a full-service firm and continuing to grow and be progressive in our growth,” she added.

The new office features a lobby fireplace that, in Gillette’s words, give the space “a real Colorado flair,” as well as wood floors, local artwork and floor-to-ceiling windows. Mountain views were a priority when designing the custom build-out, and the office’s meeting rooms will have convertible glass walls to allow light and the outside scenery into the lobby and common spaces.

“It was really important to us to keep it open and also to make sure we focused on what is outside, because that’s really what makes Colorado special,” Gillette said of the office’s conference and event space.

The firm moved in mid-May — a process that was complicated by coronavirus and the need observe social distancing. For now, only 50% of employees are in the office at a time, with the rest working remotely.

