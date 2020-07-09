Berg Hill Greenleaf + Ruscitti Promotes Three

Boulder-based Berg Hill Greenleaf + Ruscitti announced the promotion of three attorneys, as of July 1.

Patrick Haines, formerly a non-equity partner, was elected an equity partner. Haines practices litigation in areas including water, environmental, civil, real estate and restructuring matters.

Sally Berg, formally special counsel, was elected a non-equity partner. Berg is a litigator who began her trial practice in Houston. In 2004, Berg moved to Colorado and focused her practice on civil and commercial litigation and trial work.

Geoffrey Williamson, formally special counsel, is now a non-equity partner. Williamson represents a wide variety of public and private clients in water, environmental and land use matters. His work includes water rights litigation in Colorado’s water courts and advising clients on water and environmental issues arising out of real estate transactions.

“It’s an honor to announce the promotion of Patrick, Sally and Geoffrey. We congratulate them on their amazing accomplishments and look forward to having them as partners at the law firm,” said founder and managing partner Giovanni Ruscitti.