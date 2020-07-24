Legal Lasso: Aurora Police Face Class Action Over Protest Interactions

We’re keeping an up-to-date list with the most current status for court closings and event relocations during the coronavirus pandemic.

LOCAL NEWS

Class Action Filed Against Aurora Police

A class action lawsuit has been filed against the city of Aurora and law enforcement officials claiming Aurora police violated residents’ constitutional rights at a chaotic protest for Elijah McClain in front of city hall last month.

Lawsuit Claims Adams County Sheriff Retaliated Against Deputies

A lawsuit filed by four former Adams County Sheriff’s deputies accuse the sheriff of forcing them to resign because they supported his opponent in the sheriff’s race. (Denver Post)

What Comes Next For Colorado’s Unemployed?

The $600 unemployment benefit boost from the federal government ends tomorrow, but many businesses still haven’t fully reopened from coronavirus restrictions.

Republican Lawmakers Asks Trump to Sent Troops to Denver…

A Republican state lawmaker from Colorado Springs has asked the Trump administration to send federal law enforcement to Denver to restore “law and order.”

… But The Dems Disagree

Meanwhile, the Democratic members of the General Assembly have assembled to ask U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn to keep federal police out of Colorado.

NATIONAL NEWS

Judge Instates Restraining Order for Federal Police

Federal police are now under a court order not to arrest or assault journalists and legal observers for doing their jobs, though the government said it would appeal the restraining order.

Law Grads Look to Sue Over Bar Exam

A group founded by Georgetown Law grads is seeking to bring claims from law school graduates related to the upcoming bar exam for lawsuits against state law examiners and the National Conference of Bar Examiners.

Kavanaugh Urged to Sit Out Facebook Case

Justice Brett Kavanaugh is being asked to recuse himself from a case involving Facebook Inc. scheduled for next term due to his ties to the company’s policy chief, Joel Kaplan.

Canadian Judge Finds U.S. Asylum Treaty Unconstitutional

A Canadian judge found the U.S.-Canada asylum treaty violates its charter of human rights because it returns asylum-seekers to the U.S. where they often face inhumane conditions in detention.

