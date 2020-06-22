Testing the Boundaries of Marriage

The Colorado Supreme Court will hear arguments this week in two cases that will clarify the rights of same-sex couples when it comes to common-law marriage.

In the first case, In re the Marriage of LaFleur and Pyfer, the court will decide whether common-law marriage existed between same-sex partners before Colorado recognized same-sex marriage in 2014. The case stems from a relationship between Dean LaFleur and Timothy Pyfer. Pyfer alleges he and LaFleur held a wedding ceremony in their home in 2003, and they lived together as spouses for most of the next 15 years until Pyfer asked for a divorce in 2018. LaFleur denied he and Pyfer were ever married or that they had entered into a common-law marriage and argued that, as a matter of law, same-sex marriage was illegal in Colorado until October 2014.

In 2018, a trial court determined the two were common law married as of their 2003 ceremony, but the Supreme Court has agreed to hear the case to decide whether, as LaFleur argued, the lower court “erroneously found a common law marriage to have existed when the parties could not have expressed a present intent to be married as same-sex marriages were not recognized.” The Court of Appeals has never ruled on the case.

While Colorado’s state appellate courts have yet to decide on whether same-sex common-law marriages can be found retroactively, other states, including Pennsylvania and Montana, have decided they can, said Shelly Skeen, a senior attorney with Lambda Legal Defense, one of several groups, including the Colorado LGBT Bar Association and Colorado Women’s Bar Association, that signed on to an amicus brief in support of Pyfer. According to Skeen, the U.S. Supreme Court’s Obergefell decision in 2015 makes it clear these retroactive common-law marriages are possible.

“When Obergefell came down, it said: marriage is marriage is marriage. Marriage is the same across the board for every couple, regardless of whether you are of the same gender or not,” Skeen said. That means whatever the marriage laws are in a particular state, those marriage laws have to be applied equally to same-sex couples, according to Skeen. And in Colorado, those marriage laws include recognition of common-law marriage.

