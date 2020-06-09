Legal Lasso: Supreme Court Says Planned Parenthood Lawsuit Can Move Forward

We’re keeping an up-to-date list with the most current status for court closings and event relocations during the coronavirus pandemic.

LOCAL NEWS

Planned Parenthood Lawsuit Can Move Forward

The Colorado Supreme Court said a premises liability lawsuit against Planned Parenthood of the Rockies can go forward. The lawsuit alleges that Planned Parenthood is liable for the deaths and injuries resulting from the 2015 shooting.

Denver’s Police Reform Pilot Project Gets Off the Ground

A pilot program that sends paramedics and mental health professionals on 911 calls instead of police is just getting off the ground in Denver.

Abortion Ban Ballot Measure Goes to Voters

The Colorado Secretary of State said an initiative will appear on the ballot asking voters whether to ban abortions after 22 weeks. (Denver Post)

Hickenlooper and Romanoff Face Off

Senate candidates John Hickenlooper and Andrew Romanoff will have their first official debate tonight.

Oil and Gas Company Sues Landowner Over Royalties

Denver-based PDC Energy is suing an Arkansas landowner who it said wrongfully claimed and received $1.64 million in well royalties in 2017 and 2018.

NATIONAL NEWS

Supreme Court Poised to Consider Qualified Immunity

The U.S. Supreme Court has the votes to approve a qualified immunity case, but it’s unclear whether either side of the argument has enough assured votes for a majority.

Maryland Seeks to Remove Bust of Racist Supreme Court Justice

Maryland lawmakers have introduced legislation to remove the bust of the Supreme Court justice who penned the Dred Scott opinion.

ABA Issues New Ethics Rule Regarding Confidentiality

A new ABA ethics opinion details confidentiality requirements when information a lawyer receives from a prospective client could be “significantly harmful” to another client.

Grim Reaper Strikes Again

The Florida lawyer who posed as the Grim Reaper at beaches is now bringing the costume out at police brutality protests.

