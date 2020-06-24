Legal Lasso: Supreme Court Hears Common Law Marriage Cases

We’re keeping an up-to-date list with the most current status for court closings and event relocations during the coronavirus pandemic.

LOCAL NEWS

Colorado Supreme Court to Decide on Common Law Marriage

The Colorado Supreme Court is hearing arguments today in two cases regarding the retroactivity of same-sex marriage. The cases don’t question whether same-sex couples could have considered themselves married prior to the U.S. Supreme Court’s Obergefell ruling but instead define the guidelines for determining what makes a married couple.

Holland & Hart Tightens its Belt

Holland & Hart is the latest law firm to announce cuts to attorney and staff salaries as a result of the coronavirus’s economic shutdown.

Tens of Thousands Demand Investigation of Elijah McClain’s Death

Aurora-area law enforcement agencies are seeing a surge of new calls asking officials to look into the death of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old, unarmed black man who died after Aurora first responders detained him while he was walking home from a convenience store last summer.

Denver City Council Looks for Outside Help

The Denver City Council will ask voters whether it can hire its own outside help on things like the city’s budget or complex contracts.

Colorado Supreme Court Rules on Unanimity in Verdicts

The Colorado Supreme Court issued opinions in two cases this week that narrow the guidelines for how juries reach unanimous verdicts, saying the unanimous decision is important, not necessarily the parts of the crime individual jurors look at to get there.

NATIONAL NEWS

Missouri Appeals Court Rules on Johnson & Johnson Talc Case

A Missouri appeals court ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $2.1 billion to women who claimed the company’s talc-based products caused their ovarian cancer.

Judge Can’t Probe Flynn Prosecution

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit ruled that a federal judge can’t scrutinize a federal prosecutor’s decision to drop the prosecution of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Law Schools Rejects Student for Online Behavior

A Texas law school revoked the admission of an incoming law student over the student’s racist behavior online. The dean wrote that “as lawyers, we have a special obligation to demand that we do better and actively work together toward a more just and compassionate nation free of the discrimination and hatred that continues to plague this country.”

Facial Recognition Leads to Wrongful Arrest

An arrest in Detroit shows the perils of relying on facial recognition technology. A man was wrongly arrested after a facial ID matched him based on a dark and blurry photo of a suspect.

