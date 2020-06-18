Legal Lasso: Supreme Court Blocks Trump from Ending DACA

We’re keeping an up-to-date list with the most current status for court closings and event relocations during the coronavirus pandemic.

LOCAL NEWS

Polis Could Expunge Marijuana Convictions

The governor might soon have the ability to mass pardon marijuana convictions — and the power to decide that is also in the governor’s hands. The legislature passed that bill in its final days and it now awaits his signature. (Denver Post)

Commercial Real Estate Subleases Grow, Market Softens

Denver’s commercial real estate market might have peaked as the number of vacant office spaces grows. And it’s not entirely the coronavirus’s fault.

Denver Commits to Transforming Criminal Justice

Denver’s Safety Director told City Council that he will create a new arm of his office focused on “criminal justice and transformation policy.”

PDC Energy to Settle Case Over Drilling Permits

PDC Energy Inc. has agreed to pay $688,500 to resolve allegations that it drilled and produced publicly owned oil and gas in Weld County without obtaining a lease and permit. (Denver Post)

10th Circuit Dismisses Case Surrounding a Major Scandal from Utah

The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed a case brought by Utah’s former attorney general against the officials who investigated him in a scandal.

NATIONAL NEWS

Supreme Court Blocks Trump from Ending DACA

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled this morning that the Trump administration cannot shut down the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Police Officer Charged With Murder of Rayshard Brooks

The former police officer involved in the Rayshard Brooks killing in Atlanta faces 11 charges, including murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. (New York Times)

Prosecutors Stand Behind Attorneys Charged in Molotov Cocktail Attack

More than 50 former federal prosecutors have written to an appeals court on behalf of the two attorneys charged with a molotov cocktail attack on a marked police car during protests in New York.

Indiana AG’s Law License Back in Good Standing

The Indiana attorney general is back in good standing after having his law license suspended for groping four women.

