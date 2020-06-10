Legal Lasso: State Senate Passes Police Reform Bill

We’re keeping an up-to-date list with the most current status for court closings and event relocations during the coronavirus pandemic.

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s daily roundup of legal news from around the state. Not already subscribed to the daily email? Sign up here! Not subscribed to Law Week Colorado? You can change that too!

LOCAL NEWS

Senate Candidates Debate

John Hickenlooper and Andrew Romanoff debated police reform, the Green New Deal, pandemics and Hickenlooper’s ethics complaint last night.

Police Reform Bill Passes Senate

Colorado’s major police reform bill passed in the state Senate with a 32-1 vote. The bill is expected to make it through the House and land on the governor’s desk. (Denver Post)

Aurora Makes Changes

And in Aurora, lawmakers asked fora review of the death of Elijah McClain, who was killed by police last year, and the city announced immediate policy changes for police use of force.

Senate Approves Gallagher Amendment Ballot Measure

The Senate also gave approval to a ballot measure that would repeal the Gallagher Amendment in an effort to help with the state’s budget shortfall. (Denver Post)

DA Won’t Press Charges

Denver DA Beth McCann said her office declined to press charges against a Department of Corrections investigator who shot a 16-year-old outside his home.

NATIONAL NEWS

ABA President Urges DHS to Change Removal Practices for Children

ABA President Judy Perry Martinez says the Department of Homeland Security is removing unaccompanied children without giving them their proper removal hearings.

ABA Calls for COVID-19 Support for Law Firms in Marijuana Industry

Also from the ABA — the bar association is joining calls to ask the federal government to extend its COVID-19 protections to law firms with marijuana clients. (Law.com)

No Antifa Connections in Federal Charges

Despite claims that Antifa is behind the violence at protests around the country, federal records are showing no links to the movement.

Perkins Coie Represents Black Lives Matter in Seattle

Perkins Coie is representing Black Lives Matter in a new lawsuit against the City of Seattle, accusing local police officers of using “unconstitutional” force during recent protests.

Have tips for upcoming editions of Legal Lasso or comments about past ones? We want to hear from you. Reach out to us at [email protected]