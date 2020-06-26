Legal Lasso: State AG Will Investigate Elijah McClain Death

We’re keeping an up-to-date list with the most current status for court closings and event relocations during the coronavirus pandemic.

LOCAL NEWS

State Will Investigate Elijah McClain Death

Gov. Jared Polis announced yesterday that he designated Attorney General Phil Weiser as a special prosecutor to investigate the death of 23-year-old Elijah McClain. (Denver Post)

ACLU Files Lawsuit for Use of Force During Protests

The ACLU of Colorado filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of Black Lives Matter 5280 against the City and County of Denver over police use of force during the protests earlier this month responding to the death of George Floyd.

Judge Oversteps in Sex Offender Ruling

The Colorado Court of Appeals ruled that an El Paso County judge lacked justification in ordering a sex offender to avoid contact with his own child.

Bennet Asks Trump Administration to Withdraw Nominee

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet has asked the Trump Administration to withdraw its nominee to lead the Consumer Product Safety Commission after she received criticism for blocking bans of hazardous chemicals during her time at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Denver Production Company Sued Over TV Show Pitch

An Angelina Jolie lookalike is suing a Denver production company, saying it ripped off her idea for a mother-daughter home renovation TV show.

NATIONAL NEWS

Federal Prosecutor Nominee Sidesteps Recusal Question

President Trump’s nominee to take over the Manhattan federal prosecutor’s office refused to say whether he would recuse himself from investigations involving Trump’s interests and associates if confirmed for the post. (Washington Post)

Trump Administration Petitions for Removal of Obamacare

The Trump administration argued to the Supreme Court that the Affordable Care Act in its entirety is illegal because Congress eliminated the individual tax penalty for failing to purchase medical insurance.

Twitter Off the Hook in Defamation Lawsuit

A federal judge said Twitter is protected from a lawsuit brought by congressman Devin Nunes over parody accounts claiming to be written by Nunes’s mother and a cow.

From BigLaw to the Big House and Back

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court said a former Fox Rothschild partner can return to practice after being sentenced to federal prison for insider trading.

