Legal Lasso: SCOTUS Says Title VII Applies to LGBTQ Workers

LOCAL NEWS

The End of the Session

Today should be the last day of the legislative session, and the schedule is relatively light.

Police Reform Goes to the Governor

On Friday, the Colorado legislature voted to send its massive police reform bill on to the governor’s desk. Gov. Jared Polis has said he’ll sign it.

Protesters Visit DA Beth McCann at Home

Protesters demonstrated in front of District Attorney Beth McCann’s home Friday night as the family of a man killed by police in May is questioning the official account of what happened. (Denver Post)

Negotiation on Tax Bill Reaches Resolution

Democrats in the legislature reached a deal with Polis and business leaders over the weekend to overhaul a bill that would have eliminated several tax breaks in order to put more money into education.

Oil and Gas Board Ballot Initiative Moves Forward

Voters will get to decide on whether to create an independent state oil and gas board to replace the Oil and Gas Conservation Commission.

NATIONAL NEWS

SCOTUS Says Title VII Applies to Sexual Orientation

The U.S. Supreme Court said Title VII, which protects employees from workplace discrimination based on sex, also protects LGBTQ employees from being fired because of their sexual orientation.

SCOTUS Won’t Reconsider Qualified Immunity

The Supreme Court also said this morning that it will not reevaluate “qualified immunity,” the hot topic legal doctrine that protects police and other government officials from facing lawsuits for misconduct.

Constitutional Lawyers Call for AG Barr to Resign

More than 100 U.S. Supreme Court practitioners and constitutional lawyers last week called for U.S. Attorney General William Barr to resign for the government’s use of force against protesters in Washington, D.C. on June 1.

New York AG Investigates Amazon for Coronavirus Response

The New York attorney general has interviewed Amazon workers facilities as part of an investigation into the company’s handling of the coronavirus

