Legal Lasso: Rep. Ken Buck Might Face Attorney Discipline

LOCAL NEWS

Rep. Ken Buck Could Face Attorney Discipline

The Office of Attorney Regulation Counsel might investigate Rep. Ken Buck for allegations that he pressured a Republican party official to submit incorrect election results to put a candidate on a primary ballot. (Denver Post)

Oil and Gas Rules

Earlier this week, oil and gas regulators adopted new rules that set strict new guidelines for protecting groundwater.

McCann Defends Decision Not to File Charges in Killing

Denver DA Beth McCann defended her decision not to pursue charges against the DOC officer who shot and killed a 16-year-old in his yard. She said Colorado law left her with no choice.

Denver to Remove Police From Schools

Denver’s public schools will no longer have police officers inside school buildings, following last night’s school board vote.

Unemployment Back on the Rise

After seven weeks of decline in unemployment numbers, new claims ticked back up again last week.

NATIONAL NEWS

Judge Says Courthouse Immigration Arrests are Illegal

A federal judge ruled earlier this week that ICE’s courthouse arrests in New York are illegal and create dysfunction within the legal system.

California Considers Changes for Bar Exam

California is considering some pandemic-related changes for its bar exam. It’s considering moving the test online as well as pushing it further back to October.

Patent Courts Stay Busy, Despite Coronavirus

The rise in patent infringement lawsuits and recent intellectual property sales are hinting at further litigation to come.

Government Prosecutors Raise Suspicions Over Exculpatory Evidence

A judge is asking for answers in a government sanctions case after allegations arose that government prosecutors failed to hand over exculpatory evidence.

