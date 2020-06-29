Legal Lasso: Protests Spur Court Cases on Both Sides

We’re keeping an up-to-date list with the most current status for court closings and event relocations during the coronavirus pandemic.

LOCAL NEWS

Father-and-Son Lawsuit Alleges Excessive Force

An attorney filed a lawsuit on behalf of himself and his two sons, alleging Denver Police used excessive force in using tear gas on them and other protesters in late May.

City Settles Police Lawsuit

The city of Denver has reached a settlement agreement with four people who filed a lawsuit in June over the police department’s use of force during George Floyd protests.

Three Arrested for Attempted Arson Near Capitol

Police arrested three people suspected of setting fire to the base of a statue near the Capitol. The statue itself had already been removed. (Denver Post)

President Trump Will Nominate BLM Director

President Donald Trump said he would nominate current acting director William Perry Pendley to be the permanent director of the Bureau of Land Management.

Elijah McClain Protests See Police Confrontations

Protests of the death of Elijah McClain saw Aurora police using pepper spray and foam munitions against protesters they said were throwing rocks and bottles at cops.

NATIONAL NEWS

Judges Say Courts Should Stay Online

A group of judges testified to Congress that state and federal courts have already opened their doors to remote conferencing technology and recommended the continued use of that rather than going back to in-person operations during the pandemic.

One Law School Won’t Return in the Fall

Concordia University Law School announced it will permanently close under “financial distress.”

And Another Will Simply Stay Home

And Berkeley Law won’t return in the fall either — it will be hosting classes entirely online. (Law.com)

DOJ Charges Four for Attempted Statue Destruction

The Department of Justice is charging four people with destruction of federal property for attempting to topple a statue of Andrew Jackson in Washington, D.C.

