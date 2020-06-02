Legal Lasso: Protests Continue Beyond Curfew, but Quieter This Time

We’re keeping an up-to-date list with the most current status for court closings and event relocations during the coronavirus pandemic.

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s daily roundup of legal news from around the state. Not already subscribed to the daily email? Sign up here! Not subscribed to Law Week Colorado? You can change that too!

LOCAL NEWS

A Different Tone at Denver Protests

The high level information from yesterday: Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen marched with protestors yesterday. And after curfew — when protests have turned destructive and sometimes violent — things remained mostly quiet until around midnight.

Climate Change Lawsuit Still Focused on Venue

A virtual court hearing in a climate change lawsuit against oil and gas companies still focuses on jurisdiction. After moving from state to federal court and back again, defendants now say the case should be moved from Boulder District Court to Denver District Court.

Hancock and Polis Reject Trump’s Warnings

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis rejected President Donald Trump’s warnings on Monday to send troops against demonstrators protesting the death of George Floyd.

Judge Didn’t Err by Keeping Wife on Jury

The state Supreme Court said a judge did not err by allowing his wife to sit on a jury in a case he presided over.

Co-Working Spaces Close Permanently

Two co-working spaces that court female workers are closing permanently, citing the coronavirus as major factors in their decisions.

NATIONAL NEWS

Can He Do That?

This big legal question this morning: Can President Donald Trump keep his promise of sending the National Guard to keep peace in cities? Under the Insurrection Act, yes.

Attorneys Charged in Molotov Cocktail Incident Granted Bail

Two attorneys charged with firebombing a police vehicle amid the New York City protests were granted bail Monday over the objections of federal prosecutors who warned the pair might “return to rioting.” (New York Times)

States Struggle With Jobless Claims

States are struggling to keep up with the number of unemployment claims while still policing fraud.

Supreme Court Weighs in on Convention Against Torture Case

The Supreme Court ruled that federal immigration laws barring judicial review of deportation orders do not prevent undocumented immigrants from challenging factual findings about fear of torture in their home countries.

Have tips for upcoming editions of Legal Lasso or comments about past ones? We want to hear from you. Reach out to us at [email protected]