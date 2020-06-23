Legal Lasso: Polis Picks New Oil and Gas Commissioners

We’re keeping an up-to-date list with the most current status for court closings and event relocations during the coronavirus pandemic.

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s daily roundup of legal news from around the state. Not already subscribed to the daily email? Sign up here! Not subscribed to Law Week Colorado? You can change that too!

LOCAL NEWS

Polis Picks the Five for New Oil and Gas Commission

Gov. Jared Polis announced yesterday the members who will sit on the state’s new full-time oil and gas regulatory commission. They’ll get down to work July 1.

Activists Demand Action from City Council

Activists took over a Denver City Council meeting yesterday to demand the lawmaking body to defund the police and demanded the resignations of Mayor Michael Hancock and District Attorney Beth McCann. (Denver Post)

Greeley Residents Say Oil and Gas Wells are Too Close for Comfort

The City and County of Denver has been ordered to pay Adams County $500,000 for each of the 67 noise violations reported at Denver International Airport between 2014 and 2016 — a total of $33.5 million.

Supreme Court Rules on Drug Search

The Colorado Supreme Court said police were in the right for their search of a pickup truck — and discovery of drugs — after pulling the driver over for making an illegal lane change.

Cult Leader Sentenced to 64 Years in Prison

The leader of a doomsday cult in Colorado has been sentenced to 64 years in prison for her role in the deaths of two children who were banished to a car without food or water because they were thought to have been impure.

NATIONAL NEWS

Trial Over Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash Might be Moved

The family of the helicopter pilot involved in the crash that killed Kobe Bryant wants the negligence trial against him and the charter company moved out of L.A.

Lyft Settles Disability Lawsuit

Lyft has agreed to settle a lawsuit from the DOJ that alleges the company discriminated against disabled people by not providing accommodations for riders using wheelchairs or walkers.

Law Grads Push for Diploma Privilege

Law grads in Massachusetts are pushing for diploma privilege, saying the state’s plan of delaying the bar exam harms students facing financial hardship and is a matter of racial justice.

Pennsylvania Lawyer Disbarred for Referring Clients Elsewhere

A Pennsylvania lawyer is being disbarred after being convicted of defrauding his law firm by referring its personal injury clients to outside lawyers for a cut of the fees generated.

Have tips for upcoming editions of Legal Lasso or comments about past ones? We want to hear from you. Reach out to us at [email protected]