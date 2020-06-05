Legal Lasso: Police Reform Bill Moves Through First Committee

We’re keeping an up-to-date list with the most current status for court closings and event relocations during the coronavirus pandemic.

LOCAL NEWS

Hickenlooper Skips Ethics Hearing

John Hickenlooper is held in contempt after ignoring a subpoena requiring him to appear at his ethics hearing yesterday. The hearing will resume today with no word yet whether Hickenlooper will participate.

Police Reform Bill Passes First Committee

A major criminal justice reform package cleared its first hurdle in the state legislature yesterday following hours of testimony from attorneys, law enforcement officials and crime victims. And as for other reforms at the local level, four Denver residents filed a lawsuit seeking to block police from using tear gas and other non-lethal weapons in responding to the George Floyd protests.

Congress Considers its Own Police Reforms

Meanwhile, Colorado Rep. Jason Crow is joining lawmakers in bringing legislative reform in Congress.

Denver DA Won’t Reinvestigate Police Killings

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said she won’t reinvestigate the deaths of Marvin Booker, Jessica Hernandez and Michael Marshall without something suggesting there is new evidence or something suggesting they weren’t investigated adequately. (Denver Post)

New RTD GC

RTD announced yesterday that Melanie Snyder will be its new general counsel.

NATIONAL NEWS

Trump Tweets Response to Mattis Statement

President Donald Trump tweeted a letter from John Dowd, one of the attorneys who represented him in the Russia investigation, in response to former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis’s criticism of the president.

Legal Sector Sees Small Uptick in Jobs

The legal sector regained 3,200 jobs in May after losing 66,000 in April.

Some Good Economic News

Meanwhile, the U.S. economy overall saw a rebound in May, with employers adding 2.5 million jobs.

Two Firms Announce Pay Cuts

Two firms — Reed Smith and Stroock & Stroock & Lavan — announced new pay cuts.

