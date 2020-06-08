Legal Lasso: Minneapolis to Disband Police Department

We’re keeping an up-to-date list with the most current status for court closings and event relocations during the coronavirus pandemic.

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s daily roundup of legal news from around the state. Not already subscribed to the daily email? Sign up here! Not subscribed to Law Week Colorado? You can change that too!

LOCAL NEWS

Judge Issues Restraining Order Against Police Department

A judge on Friday issued a temporary restraining order against the Denver Police Department, banning them from using tear gas and other projectiles against peaceful protesters.

John Hickenlooper Found to Have Violated Ethics Rules

The Colorado Independent Ethics Commission concluded John Hickenlooper violated ethics rules twice during his time as governor.

Vaccine Bill Passes Committee

As the pandemic continues and people around the world eagerly await a vaccine, approximately 1,000 people protested a bill to tighten restrictions for vaccine exemptions. The bill passed a House committee yesterday on a party line vote. (Denver Post)

Police Brutality Protests Focus on Aurora

Police protests moved to Aurora over the weekend to protest the death of Elijah McClain who was killed by police there last year while walking home from a store. The police were cleared of wrongdoing.

Denver Police Department Seeks to Have Chief’s Photo Removed from Campaign Ad

The Denver Police Department said it is taking legal action to have a photo of Chief Paul Pazen removed from a Trump reelection ad. The department said it did not consent to have the photo used and that it does not endorse candidates for office.

Disabled Veteran Shot by Defense Attorney

The Alamosa Police Department reported that 49-year-old Canon City resident Danny Pruitt, was allegedly shot by a defense attorney while driving through a protest on June 4.

NATIONAL NEWS

The Beginning of the End for Minneapolis Police

The Minneapolis City Council said it has a veto-proof majority that will vote to disband the city’s police department. The city said this is the beginning of the process of determining how to provide public safety for the community.

Criminal Defense Lawyers Resist Reopening Courts

The National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers said it would be “reckless and irresponsible” for courts to resume criminal jury trials, given the risk of transmission of the coronavirus.

Michigan Supreme Court Sides With Barber Over Coronavirus Closing

Another court ruled that state coronavirus restrictions were too strict — the Michigan Supreme Court sided with a barber who defied state orders to close.

Attorney Arrested for Spitting on Protester

An attorney in Milwaukee was arrested Saturday for spitting in a teenager’s face at a protest.

Have tips for upcoming editions of Legal Lasso or comments about past ones? We want to hear from you. Reach out to us at [email protected]