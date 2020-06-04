Legal Lasso: Lawmakers Introduce Police Reform Bill

We’re keeping an up-to-date list with the most current status for court closings and event relocations during the coronavirus pandemic. Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s daily roundup of legal news from around the state. Not already subscribed to the daily email? Sign up here! Not subscribed to Law Week Colorado? You can change that too! LOCAL NEWS

Dems Introduce Police Reform Bill

A police reform bill introduced in the legislature yesterday would require all police officers to wear body cameras, create a use-of-force reporting system and make it easier for citizens to sue police officers.

House Passes Budget

The House of Representatives gave its approval to the state budget. The budget saw a total 21% reduction overall to make it to this point.

DA Candidates Debate

The candidates vying for George Brauchler’s district attorney seat discussed policing and prosecution reform in a debate earlier this week.

Denver Police Chief Participates in Community Forum

Denver police Chief Paul Pazen last night participated in what he said would be the first of many conversations about how to prevent law enforcement wrongdoing and about how his department has responded to demonstrations.

Meanwhile, Denver Police Face Claims of Other Misconduct

Denver civil rights attorney David Lane says a Denver police sergeant last month held three black children at gunpoint in broad daylight and handcuffed their unarmed father after receiving a 911 call that a black man in a grocery store parking lot had a gun.

Coronavirus at the Detention Center

The Aurora immigrant detention center has had a coronavirus outbreak earlier than previously reported. The facility has had 11 coronavirus among detainees thus far.