Legal Lasso: Lawmakers Introduce Police Reform Bill

LOCAL NEWS
Dems Introduce Police Reform Bill
A police reform bill introduced in the legislature yesterday would require all police officers to wear body cameras, create a use-of-force reporting system and make it easier for citizens to sue police officers.
House Passes Budget
The House of Representatives gave its approval to the state budget. The budget saw a total 21% reduction overall to make it to this point.
DA Candidates Debate
The candidates vying for George Brauchler’s district attorney seat discussed policing and prosecution reform in a debate earlier this week.
Denver Police Chief Participates in Community Forum
Denver police Chief Paul Pazen last night participated in what he said would be the first of many conversations about how to prevent law enforcement wrongdoing and about how his department has responded to demonstrations.
Meanwhile, Denver Police Face Claims of Other Misconduct
Denver civil rights attorney David Lane says a Denver police sergeant last month held three black children at gunpoint in broad daylight and handcuffed their unarmed father after receiving a 911 call that a black man in a grocery store parking lot had a gun.
Coronavirus at the Detention Center
The Aurora immigrant detention center has had a coronavirus outbreak earlier than previously reported. The facility has had 11 coronavirus among detainees thus far.
NATIONAL NEWS
The New Challenges With Zoom
Zoom, and other videoconferencing technologies, bring new ethical and security issues for attorneys — but some point out that it’s just another new technology.
Former Police Officer in George Floyd Case Gets New Representation
The former Minneapolis police officer accused of killing George Floyd has a new criminal defense lawyer.
Two States Post Risk Waivers for Bar Examinees
Mississippi and North Carolina are including coronavirus risk waivers for bar exam test takers.
California Judge Ordered to be Removed for Misconduct
A California appellate judge stands to lose his job for multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.
