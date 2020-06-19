Legal Lasso: Juneteenth Part of a Large Conversation

We’re keeping an up-to-date list with the most current status for court closings and event relocations during the coronavirus pandemic.

LOCAL NEWS

DA Says Officer-Involved Shooting Was Justified

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said yesterday that the officer-involved shooting of William Debose was justified. That decision has already sparked new protests.

PDC Energy to Settle Case Over Drilling Permits

PDC Energy Inc. has agreed to pay $688,500 to resolve allegations that it drilled and produced publicly owned oil and gas in Weld County without obtaining a lease and permit. (Denver Post)

Governor Signs Eviction Executive Order

Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order giving tenants an additional 20 days to make payments before facing eviction, but many say the order doesn’t do enough for the Coloradans at risk.

Judge Shouldn’t Recuse Himself Over Campaign Contribution

The Colorado Court of Appeals said a judge should not be disqualified from hearing a case involving an attorney who made a large campaign contribution against his retention.

Denver Sees Another Marijuana First

Denver issued the state’s first medical marijuana research and development license to MedPharm a company studying the effects of THC and CBD and other cannabinoids’ on Alzheimer’s patients.

NATIONAL NEWS

A Juneteenth Record

For Juneteenth this year, the National Archives located and shared an original hand-written order informing thousands of Texas slaves they were free.

A Better Handle on Juneteenth

And for many White Americans, Juneteenth hasn’t had meaning, or was maybe a holiday without personal significance. But this year, it’s different.

A New National Holiday

And the movement to make Juneteenth a national holiday is gaining momentum.

Breaking Down the Rayshard Brooks Shooting

The attorney for the Atlanta police officer who shot Rayshard Brooks said Brooks was not running away when he was shot. But surveillance video shows otherwise and legal experts say there are several key moments in the altercation.

