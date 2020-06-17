Legal Lasso: Hickenlooper and Romanoff Face Off

We’re keeping an up-to-date list with the most current status for court closings and event relocations during the coronavirus pandemic.

LOCAL NEWS

No Jury Trials Until August

Chief Justice Nathan Coats extended his order banning jury trials until early August. Though not all jurisdictions will have to follow the order. (Denver Post)

Senate Candidates Debate

Democratic Senate hopefuls John Hickenlooper and Andrew Romanoff debated once again yesterday where they discussed health care, racial justice and immigration. Here’s the at-a-glance breakdown of where the candidates stand on key issues.

State Employees Gain Collective Bargaining Power

Under a new law signed by Gov. Jared Polis yesterday, state employees are now able to negotiate their pay, benefits and workplace conditions. (Denver Post)

Coal Company Boldly Goes into Federal Lands

A federal court banned a coal mining company from expanding into roadless parts of federal land, but the company did it anyway, taking advantage of the two months the courts were shut down.

Real Estate Investor Sues Receiver

Real estate investor Gary Dragul hired a receiver to take over his company because he thought it would be the best thing for himself and investors. But he said the receiver cost the company almost $2.5 million and passed up opportunities to sell assets for enough money for investors to see a full recovery.

NATIONAL NEWS

DOJ Seeks to Block Bolton

The Department of Justice is seeking to block the publication of former Trump national security advisor John Bolton’s tell-all book. The DOJ says the book contains classified national security information.

Washington Law Students can Skip the Bar

According to a Washington Supreme Court order, graduates of ABA-accredited law schools who are registered for the July or September bar exam in Washington state can skip the test and still practice law.

Lawyers Sue for Safety

Two Tulsa lawyers filed a lawsuit this week in an attempt to enforce coronavirus safety measures at President Donald Trump’s upcoming rally in the city.

Lawyer Found Guilty of Murder

A former lawyer was found guilty of killing his wife while on a cruise in 2006 and throwing her body overboard.

