Legal Lasso: General Assembly Adjourns

LOCAL NEWS

Legislative Session Ends

The General Assembly adjourned yesterday, wrapping a session marked by a pandemic, multi-billion dollar budget cuts and protests over police brutality.

Aurora Sets up Police Review Task Force

The Aurora City Council appointed members to a new task force to review police interactions in the community. Despite the topic being prominent in the news now, the task force was created in February

Supreme Court Rules on Overdose Immunity

The Supreme Court ruled yesterday that a lower court erred by throwing out a woman’s drug conviction under the state law that grants immunity to overdose victims under certain conditions.

Oil and Gas Company Files for Bankruptcy

Denver-based Extraction Oil and Gas has filed for bankruptcy after paying its executives and managers millions in retention agreements. (Denver Post)

No Charges for Deputy in Officer-Involved Shooting

The 18th Judicial District Attorney won’t pursue charges for an Arapahoe County sheriff’s deputy who shot and killed an escaped prisoner who pointed an air pistol at the officers.

NATIONAL NEWS

National Guardsmen May Face Discipline for Refusing Orders

Some National Guardsmen are likely to face discipline for refusing to deploy to Black Lives Matter protests around the country. Those facing discipline are saying they signed up to do humanitarian work, not to “be this invading force.”

Trump Discusses Police Reform Order

President Donald Trump is signing an executive order outlining efforts to track officer misconduct, incentivize some departments and involve social workers and mental health professionals on some calls.

Bloomberg Asks Judge to Dismiss Staffers’ Lawsuit

Michael Bloomberg asked a judge to throw out a lawsuit brought by former campaign staffers who say he didn’t uphold a promise to pay them through the November election despite him not staying in the presidential race.

Ben Crump Represents Floyd Family

Meet Ben Crump, the lawyer behind George Floyd’s family’s lawsuit, as well as countless other victims of police shootings.

EU Officials Go After Apple

EU officials are targeting Apple in two separate antitrust investigations over the App Store and Apple Play.

