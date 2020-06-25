Legal Lasso: Four Test Positive at ICE Detention Center

We’re keeping an up-to-date list with the most current status for court closings and event relocations during the coronavirus pandemic.

LOCAL NEWS

Four Test Positive at Immigrant Detention Center

As ICE Has increased testing at the Aurora Immigrant Detention Center, it found four cases of COVID-19.

Mayor Hancock is Reconsidering One Possible Solution for the Homeless

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said he is reconsidering opening sanctioned camps. Meanwhile, neighbors of the Morey Middle School in Denver are getting nervous about the growing homeless camp here.

Attorney Advocates for Appellate Rule Change

A Holland & Hart attorney is advocating for the Colorado Court of Appeals to change its rules to allow for en banc review of cases.

State May Get Involved in Elijah McClain Investigation

Gov. Jared Polis said he is asking his legal counsel how the state can get involved in investigating the killing of Elijah McClain.

Denver DA Responds to Questions About Police Shooting

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann hosted a virtual community meeting on Wednesday to discuss the William DeBose case. Her office is releasing videos of the police-involved shooting today.

NATIONAL NEWS

Bayer Settles Roundup Litigation

Bayer has agreed to pay up to $10.9 billion to settle litigation contending that its Roundup weed killer causes cancer.

A Quiet Supreme Court Session

Without opinion announcements or dissents read from the bench, much of the U.S. Supreme Court’s drama is lost in the age of coronavirus.

Lawyer Disbarred for Lying on Bar Application

A South Carolina lawyer was disbarred after it was discovered she lied on her bar application, omitting information about why she was not admitted in a different state and that her driver’s licenses had been suspended for a DUI.

Lawyer Fined for Leaving Settlement Talks

And in other news about lawyers behaving badly, a California lawyer faces a $300,000 fine for walking out of a client’s settlement conference.

