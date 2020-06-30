Legal Lasso: Colorado’s Democratic Senate Primary on the Watch List

We’re keeping an up-to-date list with the most current status for court closings and event relocations during the coronavirus pandemic.

LOCAL NEWS

Supreme Court’s Large-Capacity Magazine Ruling

The Colorado Supreme Court upheld the state’s ban on high-capacity magazines. The court ruled that the statute did not violate the state Constitution regarding the right to keep and bear arms.

Officers Investigate Over Photos Related to Elijah McClain

Aurora Interim Police Chief Vanessa Wilson is investigating three officers for “inappropriate photos” taken near the site where Elijah McClain died.

Aurora City Council to Hold Special Meeting Regarding Protests

And the Aurora City Council will meet at a special meeting tonight to discuss the police department’s response to rallies held over the weekend calling for justice for Elijah McClain.

Supreme Court Rules on ‘Duty to Retreat’

The state Supreme Court ruled that a defendant had no “duty to retreat” in an altercation where she ultimately stabbed another passenger on a bus.

Supreme Court Rules on Speedy Trials

The Colorado Supreme Court also ruled that prosecutors may request up to a six-month delay of trials due to the coronavirus without violating the constitutional requirement to a speedy trial.

NATIONAL NEWS

Top Primaries to Watch

Colorado’s Democratic primary is among the top races to watch around the country as results roll in today.

Oil Companies Face New Climate Change Lawsuit

Minnesota is suing Exxon Mobil, Koch Industries, and the American Petroleum Institute over alleged deception regarding the companies’ impact on climate change.

Castle Doctrine Debated in Relation to Protests

Was it legal for the pair of personal injury lawyers to point guns at protesters outside their home?

Supreme Court Rules on Establishment Clause Case

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Montana can’t ban religious schools from a scholarship program.

