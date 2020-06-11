Legal Lasso: Charges to be Dismissed for Curfew Violations

We’re keeping an up-to-date list with the most current status for court closings and event relocations during the coronavirus pandemic.

LOCAL NEWS

DA Dismisses Curfew Violations

The Denver District Attorney’s Office said it will drop all charges against anyone who faces charges only for violating the curfew that was in place during police protests.

House Discusses Police Reform Bill

The House continued to hear testimony regarding Colorado police reform bill yesterday and is expected to hold its final vote on the bill tomorrow.

DU Cuts Staff, Shrinks Salaries

The University of Denver announced more than a dozen layoffs and cuts to salaries over $90,000 in an effort to mitigate the expected $45 million gap in its upcoming budget due to COVID-19. (Denver Post)

Aurora Changes Investigation Contract

Aurora walked back a hire for a third-party investigator for the death of Elijah McClain after outcry that the lawyer brought in to handle the investigation was a former police officer. (Denver Post)

ICE Deports Fugitive From Denver Jail

A fugitive who was held at the Denver Downtown Detention Center is being deported to Mexico.

NATIONAL NEWS

Former Federal Judge Has Harsh Words for Flynn Investigation

Former federal judge John Gleeson said the Justice Department is exercising a “gross abuse of prosecutorial power” to protect Michael Flynn and that courts would “scoff” at the situation, were it involving anyone other than an ally of President Donald Trump.

AGs Sue Drug Makers Over Price Fixing

A coalition of attorneys general from around the U.S., including Colorado, is suing 26 drug manufacturers, accusing them of conspiring to reduce competition and drive up generic drug prices.

Trump Imposes Sanctions Against International Court Officials

President Trump has imposed economic sanctions against International Criminal Court officials involved in investigations of U.S. personnel accused of committing war crimes in Afghanistan.

Death Row Inmate Cites Brain Science in Execution Appeal

A Texas death row inmate is trying to fight his execution, saying that because he was under 21 when he committed his crime, his brain was still developing at the time.

