Legal Lasso: A Weekend of Police Protests

LOCAL NEWS

A Long Weekend of Protests and Confrontation

This weekend has been full of marches, protests, rioting and police confrontation. Police have used tear gas, rubber pullets, pepper balls and sonic crowd-control devices on the crowds, and journalists reported they had been targeted in some instances. On Sunday, police announced they arrested a person suspected of driving a car into a crowd on Saturday night, injuring three police officers and one protestor. There’s another march planned this evening.

Terrorism Task Force Shows Up in Denver

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Denver announced the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force was deployed in Denver yesterday to “apprehend and charge violent agitators hijacking peaceful protests and engaging in violations of federal law.” The announcement came as President Donald Trump blamed Antifa for protests-turned-riots around the country and said he would designate the group as a terrorist organization.

Senate Candidates Participate in Online Forum

John Hickenlooper and Andrew Romanoff discussed race on Saturday, as protests continued at the Capitol.

Lawmakers Propose Gallagher Amendment Repeal

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are coming together in an effort to repeal the Gallagher Amendment, which they say will help solve current tax revenue problems. (Denver Post)

Oil and Gas Demand Plummets

Oil and gas drilling in Colorado hit a historic low in May as demand dropped. Oil and gas companies have cut budgets and closed wells in response.

NATIONAL NEWS

Brooklyn Lawyers Charged for Molotov Cocktail Incident

Two lawyers in Brooklyn are facing federal charges for allegedly throwing a molotov cocktail into a police vehicle during protests over the weekend.

About Antifa

Following up on the above note about Trump designating Antifa as a terrorist organization — it seems there are two obstacles to him doing so. One has to do with his authority and the other has to do with whether Antifa is actually an organization.

Supreme Court Rules on Pandemic Religious Services

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday ruled that that states still have some power to regulate how many people are allowed to gather in churches during a deadly pandemic.

Supreme Court Won’t Decide on Mandatory Bar Membership

The Supreme Court this morning declined to hear a case arguing that mandatory state bar memberships violate First Amendment free-speech guarantees.

