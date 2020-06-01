A Lifeline in the Pandemic

In this episode, reporter Julia Cardi looks into why the COVID-19 pandemic is a touchpoint for mental health in the legal profession.

The COVID-19 pandemic has come with a whole set of potential triggers for mental health struggles and substance use: The upending of daily routines we took for granted. Financial distress. Absorbing the trauma of clients who have suffered economically.

The episode’s first guest is Sarah Myers, executive director of the Colorado Lawyer Assistance Program. We also hear from a lawyer who returned to practicing law after coming back from an alcohol addiction and disbarment. Even though he’s been sober for more than 15 years, his story might resonate with lawyers who have had mental health struggles triggered by the pandemic.